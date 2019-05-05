Services
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(361) 854-3282
Maxine Rhodes


Maxine Rhodes Obituary
Maxine Rhodes

Corpus Christi, TX - Maxine Harris Rhodes passed away May 2, 2019. She was born in Ft. Worth, August 24, 1919. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands: Carlton Ederer, Doyle Harris, John Rhodes; her son Michael Ederer of Tyler and step-son Jay Rodes of Kerrville. She is survived by her loving family: her son Ronald Ederer of Corpus Christi, Bill Rhodes of Dallas, and Richard Rhodes of Plano; grandchildren: Leslie Hodge of Austin, Megan Ederer of San Antonio, Gregory Rhodes and Erin Meyer of Dallas, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services handled by Cage-Mills Funeral Directors.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019
