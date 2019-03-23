|
Meddie Mojica
Corpus Christi, TX
Meddie Mojica passed away on March 19, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in Asis, Mendez, Cavite, Philippines to the late Miguel and Irene Mojica on January 5, 1927. He will be dearly missed.
Meddie was a Filipino Guerilla fighter at the age of 16 and a proud World War II veteran with the United States Navy. He earned three medals, Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal and National Defense medal. He was employed with Ford motor company for 35 years as a diesel mechanic and an active member of Bethel Assembly of God Church.
Meddie is preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Cardenas; granddaughter, Ana Maria Garcia; sibings, Pedro, Antonio, Jaime, Clarita, Benjamin, Renato, Soledad Mojica.
He leaves his loving memories to his beloved wife of 70 beautiful years, Elvira Mojica; his children, Maria Garcia (Rafael), Minandro Mojica Jr, Elvira Millar (Jeffrey), Rachel Brown (Lawrence), Mike Mojica (Veronica); grandchildren, Belinda, Alfredo, Daniel Jr., Rafael, Estevan, Sara, Abril, Jose, Javier, Maria, Andres, Jonathan, Grace, Minandro II, Madison, Nadia, Lance, Philip, Katherine, Michael Ben, Joshua; forty four great grandchildren; sixteen great-great grandchildren; siblings, Gervacio, Leonardo Mojica; and several nieces and nephews in the US and the Philippines.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with an evening service to be held at 7:00 p.m.
Continued visitation will be held at Bethel Assembly of God on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with full military honors.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 23, 2019