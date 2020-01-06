|
|
Melba Elizabeth Miller Porter
Corpus Christi - Melba Elizabeth Miller Porter, born November 12, 1920 in Austin, TX, passed away in the 100th year of her earthly life, January 4, 2020. She was a ninety year resident of Corpus Christi, and a graduate of Corpus Christi High School, class of 1939. Soon after graduation, Melba began her career at Humble Oil and Refining Company (Exxon) in the Wilson Building in Uptown Corpus Christi and would retire from that company after almost 50 years of service. As long as she was physically able, she continued to visit her many friends and co-workers at the monthly Exxon Alumni meetings, as well as volunteer to serve meals at Loaves and Fishes.
Melba married Jim Porter in 1957 who preceded her in death in December 2000. Though having no children of her own, she was always the steadfast, hospitable, dependable, loving mother figure to her eight nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Jim J. Porter; parents, Sam and Lizzie Miller; brothers, Howard, Clyde, Clarence, Ernest and Herbert Miller; beloved twin sister, Velma Miller Carley; brother-in-law, J.W. Carley; sister-in-law, Addie Ritter Miller; nephews, John Carley and Chris Carley; nieces, Linda Carley Anderson and Kathy Miller Orrell.
Melba is survived by her loving nieces, Rosanne Miller Redman (Mike), Karen Miller Mosel (Mike), and Barbara Carley Miller (Stewart); nephew, Gary Carley; nephew-in-law, Mike Anderson and numerous great and great-great- nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to niece Rosanne Redman, who unselfishly managed Melba's personal care for the last 20 years. Also, the family is grateful to Margie Ramirez, Melba's caretaker and friend in her final years.
Melba will be buried alongside her husband at Seaside Memorial Park. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020