Melida "Mellie" Mosqueda
Corpus Christi - Melida "Mellie" Mireles Mosqueda, loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and great-aunt, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Serapio and Raquel Mireles; husband, John Mosqueda, Sr.; sister and brother-in-law, Lillie and Daniel Corona; brother, Carlos Mireles; and nephew, Jesse Roland Gomez.
She is survived by her children, John Michael Warren, Arthur James Mosqueda and wife Jackie; grandchildren, Laura Warren, Rachel Warren, Tessa Linda Almaguer, Jennifer Rose Mosqueda, Matthew Brandon Mosqueda, Mark Eric Mosqueda; step-grandchildren, Miguel Avila and Gabriel Avila; great-grandchildren Amber Baltazar, Britney Baltazar, Angel Almaguer, CJ Perez,
Ruth Mosqueda and Brandon Mosqueda; great-great grandchild, Ivee'Blue Limon; sister, Beatrice Gomez and husband Jesse; brothers, Daniel Mireles and wife Louisa, Zeke Mireles and wife Tina, Arnulfo Mireles and wife Helen, and Jesus Mireles; and many nieces, nephews, great-neices and great-nephews.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020