Corpus Christi - Though we will miss her greatly, we rejoice in Melissa Banda's (April 29,1975 - June 7, 2019) triumphant return to her Heavenly Father. Melissa is survived by her parents, George Banda(Ana), Maria E. Garcia, sister, Laura(Ralph) Bruni, brothers, George(Alma) Banda, Mark Banda, Aaron(Desi) Ayala, 8 nieces & nephews. We also would like to thank her loving boyfriend, Alex Vega for the wonderful care he gave her. Thank you to nurses & doctors @ Spohn Hospital, & The Palms nursing facility who took excellent care of her as well. Join us on June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. as we celebrate Melissa and the blessed promise of eternal life through Christ Jesus. Love and Grace Church, 1559 S. Brownlee Blvd.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 12, 2019