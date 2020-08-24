1/1
Melissa Jenn Tamez
1977 - 2020
Melissa Jenn Tamez

Robstown -

Melissa Jenn Tamez, 43, was called to be at peace on August 23, 2020. She was born on May 05, 1977 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Abelino and Ofelia Rosales Tamez. She was a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas and she will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Enrique and Salome Tamez and her maternal grandparents, Basilio and Virginia Rosales.

She is survived by her parents, Abelino and Ofelia Tamez; her children, Marlen Cantu, Jose Juan Lopez and Vivian Lopez; her siblings, Abel (Marie) Tamez, Monica Tamez, Sandra Tamez (Oscar Gonzalez); her companion, Anthony Hernandez. She will also be missed by her six grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Service will conclude that evening.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
