|
|
Melva M. Groom
Port Lavaca - Melva Muriel McCain Groom was called home on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born on February 29, 1924 to Thelma Muriel Lemley and CB McCain in Votaw, Texas which was about four miles from Oakville in Live Oak County Texas. She graduated from George West High School where she excelled in all sport. She married the love of her life, Marvin Curtis Groom, on October 24,1942. She loved nature and inherited the family talent of being a green thumb, always maintaining beautiful and abundant gardens. She could identify almost all plants, shrubs, tree, grasses, flowers and birds. She had special love for cactus, succulents, eagles, painted buntings and hummingbirds.
Melva was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her father-in-law Orin Curtis Groom; her mother-in-law Ethel Corrin Fuller; brothers Gladwell McCain, Dalton(Lela) McCain and Elvis(Barbara) McCain; her sisters Janet(Hurshell) Alston and Bobbye(Jerry Bob) Parker; her brother-in -law A. B. Thompson; her son-in-law Wilbert Buetow; and her great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Heavenly Hope Groom.
She is survived by her Sons: Lyndall(Teresa) Groom and Kerwin (Carolyn) Groom; daughters: Nita Buetow and DeLayne (David) Selby; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Neva Thompson; brothers: Doyle McCain, and Dwain(Bobbi) McCain; cousins and friends.
A donation in her honor to is encouraged as Melva supported many causes dear to her heart including the American Heart Association, Easter Seals, Shriners Hospital, St. Jude Hospital, MD Anderson Hospital, Disable Vets and Wounded Warriors.
The Family wishes to extend their gratitude to Crown Hospice Services of Victoria, Texas for their expertise, support and sweet kindness in the care of their beloved Mother.
Melva loved without measure her immediate and extended family and friends. We praise the Lord to have been blessed by her beautiful spirit and brightly smile for over 95 years which will remain with us eternally an unbroken bond in our hearts.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 11, 2019