San Antonio - Melvyn Bush, 77, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, October 15 in San Antonio. Born and raised in Corpus Christi, Melvyn worked for over fifty years as an accountant for Cantwell Mattress Company. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sally; his son Craig (Mary) Bush; daughter Stacy Bush; and two grandchildren, Katie and Abby Bush. Services were held on Monday, October 21, in San Antonio. Melvyn will be remembered dearly for his kindness and generosity by his extended family and many friends.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
