Melvyn "Mel" Edward Landavazo, Sr.



Corpus Christi - Melvyn "Mel" Edward Landavazo, Sr., 82, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family on October 5, 2020.



Mel was born on July 21, 1938 in Magdalena, N.M. to Juanita Garcia Landavazo and Bonifacio Landavazo, Jr. He proudly served for 20 years in the United States Navy and United States Air Force before retiring from active duty and moving to Bishop, Texas with his family. He graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville with a Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education and taught middle school in Kingsville for 15 years. He has lived in Corpus Christi for 29 years.



Mel was loved by everyone who knew him and always ready with his signature smile. After his military career that included Vietnam, he became a teacher. His big heart and sincerity made it easy for kids to connect with him. Many of his students would recognize him later in life and stop to share their stories of how he helped and motivated them.



He enjoyed traveling with his wife of 56 years, Yvonne, to her chiropractic conventions and served as president of the Texas Chiropractic Auxiliary. He was a loving and involved father, and devoted Papa to his grandchildren. His great joy was getting to know his first great-grandchild and spending time with him.



He is survived by his wife, Dr. Yvonne Landavazo, DC; his three children, Eddie Landavazo (Shelley) of Frisco, Yvonne "DeeDee" Biegel (Charlie) of Lakeway, and Ronda Barrington (Jim) of Friendswood; six grandchildren, Courtney Hogue (Devin), James Barrington, IV (Rachel Miller), John Charles Biegel, Koenig Biegel, Chas Biegel and Reid Landavazo; one great-grandson, Tyler Hogue; and a brother, Ronald Landavazo of Corpus Christi and sister-in-law, Helen Lee of Bastrop.



Services will be held Monday, October 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery Pavilion with internment immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.









