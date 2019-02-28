|
Mercedes Ortiz
Gregory, TX
Mercedes Ortiz, of Gregory, Texas planted her last rose bush on February 23, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She married Rosendo Ortiz on January 16, 1982 and they built a life of service to their church, family, and community. She was preceded in death by her first husband the late Samuel Tijerina.
Loving mother of Mercedes (Mario) Guerra, Diana (Mike) Flores, Sam (Janene) Tijerina, and Cindy (Kino) Pena.
A wonderful example to her grandchildren Gina (Candido) Ramirez, Mario (Heather) Guerra, Adriana (Heath) Jackson, John, Jennifer & Joseph Flores, Heather (Tim) Ford, Marissa Tijerina, Daniel (Kristi) & Sara Pena. Her much treasured great grandchildren are Lance & Evan (Gina), Nate & Sam (Mario), Harper (Adriana), and Chesynn & Moxinn (Heather). Beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Dear sister to Berta Ramos, Genoveva Medina, Angela Martinez and Guadalupe Gutierrez; and of the late Abraham, Isaac, & Elias Ramos. Cherished sister-in-law of Janie Boberg, Beatrice Rojas, and Jesse Joe Oritz, Jr.
Mercedes was a devout Catholic throughout her life and enjoyed reading about the beauty of the Gospels and singing in the church choir. We were always reminded of her life growing up on the rancho. Hard times that left great memories, taught life's lessons, and gave her the right to tell her kids to suck it up during their own hard times. Genuine to a fault, with a soft caring heart, and sugar coated nothing. She will be sorely missed, but we have comfort knowing she is now at peace with her Creator and will always be remembered for being wholly dedicated to her children and for the pride she took in her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5-8PM with a Rosary at 7:30 pm on Friday March 1, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. A Mass and Christian Burial will be at 10AM Saturday March 2, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 107 Church St., Gregory, Texas. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the service. Interment will be at the Gregory Cemetery; reception to follow at the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that family and friends take time to smell a rose as we know mom is busy planting her first rose garden in Heaven.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 28, 2019