Mercedes Yvonne Samuelson Popejoy
Corpus Christi - Mercedes Yvonne Samuelson Popejoy passed away peacefully on July 23rd, 2019. She is survived by her husband Wally and four children.
Mercedes was an only child born on March 3, 1930 to Mabel and Nels Sameulson in Adams, North Dakota. She and her husband Wally Popejoy have lived in Corpus Christi, Texas for the last 52 years.
Merc graduated from Grand Forks High School in North Dakota in 1948, met Wally, and they were married October 13, 1950. It was the beginning of a 68 year love affair.
Merc and Wally traveled together in the oil business for the first few years. Rodney and Renee were born in 1951, followed by Michael in 1953, and Donald in 1959.
Merc and Wally moved to Midland, Texas in 1955 to raise their family and then in 1967 they settled in Corpus Christi.
Mercedes is preceded in death by her beloved mother Mabel Samuelson and her father Nels Samuelson. She is survived by her loving husband Wally, her daughter Renee and Renee's husband Greg Jones of Katy, Texas, her son Rodney and Rodney's wife Mary of Corpus Christi, Texas, her son Michael and Michael's wife Becky of Dallas, Texas, and her son Donald and Donald's wife Ellen of Houston, Texas. Merc is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was active in many organizations including The Driscoll Auxiliary, The Land Wives organization, The Country Club Garden Club, Dorcas Circle Bible Study, bridge groups, and numerous church activities.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27th at Galilean Lutheran Church, her much beloved home church, at two o'clock in the afternoon.
Merc will be remembered for her style and flair, her positive outlook on life, her endless energy, and her undying devotion to family. Her strong faith continues to serve as a template to her children and grandchildren. Small in stature but mighty in spirit, she had a spark that was undeniable. She will be missed deeply.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from July 25 to July 26, 2019