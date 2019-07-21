|
Merle Koehler Schillo
Corpus Christi - Merle was born on October 25, 1931 in Buffalo, New York. She was the daughter of Carl and Claudia Hanes Koehler. She has a brother, Wayne Koehler. Her husband Bert W. Schillo passed on many years ago.
Merle grew up in Buffalo, attended and then graduated from Public School #9 and Kensington High School. She attended the University of Buffalo, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Education in 1959. She taught Business Education at Maryvale H.S. in Cheektowaga, New York and Syracuse, New York. When Merle no longer taught she worked in accounting, merchandising, marketing and also as an administrative assistant. She was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity (Episilon).
Merle enjoyed bowling, dancing, swimming, playing cards and games. She and Bert especially enjoyed showing their German Shepherd dogs with the AKC. Merle also loved volunteering and helping others. This started as a child during World War Two, when schoolchildren did little chores to earn pennies and nickels. This money was saved at school until there would be enough to buy a War Bond. As a Girl Scout the volunteering continued, and Merle had a long history of volunteerism as an adult.
Some of her volunteer positions were: Humane Society, Iroquois German Shepherd Dog Assoc., American Assoc. of University Women (Treasurer), Florida Federation of Women's Clubs (President, V.P., Treasurer), Tarpon Springs Library (Board of Directors), Danville, Ky. Christian Women's Club (Treasurer), Danville, Ky. Homemakers Assoc. (Treasurer), New Neighbors League of Corpus Christi (Treasurer), and New Neighbor of the Month, November 1979, Corpus Christi Visitors' Bureau (Sparklers), Texas State Aquarium (13 years guide), Edgework Film Festivals, Salvation Army Women's Board (Corresponding Secretary). Merle ushered and worked at many conventions and entertainment events such as Bayfest, Christus Spohn Hospital Cancer Center (Chairperson of volunteers and breast cancer Navigator Committee), Vista Hospice and the Art Center of Corpus Christi.
Merle received certificates of recognition in Tarpon Springs, Florida for her work with the "Save the Manatee" project and with the "Friends of Animals" project which she established in the third grade of the local school. She also assisted with the start-up of a "Puppet Education" program for the local children and helped implement a scholarship program for single Moms in Clearwater, Florida.
Merle lived in Buffalo, N.Y., Syracuse, N.Y., Corpus Christi, Texas, Tarpon Springs, Florida, San Antonio, Texas and Danville, Ky. After returning to Corpus Christi Merle became a faithful member of Harbor View Chapel (North Beach). She is a child of God and loved the Lord Jesus.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park Garden Mausoleum, with Pastor Bob Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Merle would prefer that donations be made to Harbor View Chapel, P.O. Box 23045, Corpus Christi, TX 78403.
