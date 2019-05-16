Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Arlington Heights Church of Christ
Resources
Corpus Christi - Michael Anthony Nesrsta, 63, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born January 21, 1956 in Victoria, Texas. Mike retired January, 2019 from Thyssenkrupp Elevators after 37 years of service. He was a Deacon, official greeter and member of Arlington Heights Church of Christ. Mike loved his family and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Lee Nesrsta, his son, Michael Anthony Nesrsta, Jr., and his sister, Eva Sanchez.

He is survived by his wife of over 36 years, Shannon Nesrsta; his children, Trisha (Lance) Holley, Heather (Jacob) Benavides and Jake Nesrsta; his mother, Pat Nesrsta; his sisters, Rose (Vic) Remmers and Debbie (Fred) Kneten; six grandchildren, Kielynn, Mason, Sean, Annabell, Aidyn and Collin; his father-in-law, J. B. Talley, Jr.; his brothers at Thyssenkrupp Elevators; and his church family.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Arlington Heights Church of Christ.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 16, 2019
