Michael Cassels
It is with deepest sorrow our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle passed in peace December 18, 2019.
Michael was raised in Corpus Christi and moved to North Carolina in 1987.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Quayle and Aline Cassels, sister Patricia Duke and "brother" Monk Munson.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Cassels, children Beth Gillespie (Rodney), Charlene Wilmoth (Jonathan), Curtis Evans (Kendra) all of NC; stepson Billy Porche (Amanda) of Dallas.
Also survived by siblings, Alecia (Bill) Rumfield; Cynthia Cassels Littrell; Cayce (Kay) Cassels; Quayle Cassels Jr, and life long best friend Butch Brown.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020