Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cassels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cassels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Cassels Obituary
Michael Cassels

It is with deepest sorrow our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle passed in peace December 18, 2019.

Michael was raised in Corpus Christi and moved to North Carolina in 1987.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Quayle and Aline Cassels, sister Patricia Duke and "brother" Monk Munson.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Cassels, children Beth Gillespie (Rodney), Charlene Wilmoth (Jonathan), Curtis Evans (Kendra) all of NC; stepson Billy Porche (Amanda) of Dallas.

Also survived by siblings, Alecia (Bill) Rumfield; Cynthia Cassels Littrell; Cayce (Kay) Cassels; Quayle Cassels Jr, and life long best friend Butch Brown.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -