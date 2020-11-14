Michael Garcia
Corpus Christi - Michael W. Garcia, age 55, passed away on November 9, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on July 27, 1965 to Zaragosa V. Garcia and Patsy Brandt Garcia in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Mary Carroll High School in 1983. He was employed by Pacific Southwest Bank, CountryWide Mortgage and Dillard's.
Michael will always be remembered for his contagious smile, sense of adventure, his quick two stepping on the dance floor and his service in the community. He was a volunteer for the March of Dimes for many years. He was a loving son, brother and friend, who loved his family and friends.
Michael is preceded in death by his father Zaragosa V. Garcia, maternal and paternal grandparents and several aunts, uncles and friends.
He is survived by his mother Patsy Brandt Garcia, sister Sandra G. Garcia, brother Robert B. Garcia, a special friend Dolly Sanders, uncle Rene V. (Elma) Garcia of Corpus Christi, TX, aunts Blanca Garcia Salazar of Spring Branch, TX and Graciela Garcia of San Jose, TX and numerous cousins and friends.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park. A livestream of the Rosary will be available on Michael's tribute page at: www.corpuschristifh.com
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Robert Brandt, Luis Garcia, Porfirio Perez, Jose G. Garcia, Roberto "Noel" Garcia, Robert Fuentes, Jr., Jesse Mejias and John Gill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert B. Garcia, Robert Vela, Brad VanWinkle and Roel Garcia.