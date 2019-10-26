|
Michael Guintoli
Corpus Christi - Michael James Giuntoli, 50, passed away on October 21st 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Michael was born in Bakersfield, California on April 5, 1969.
Michael is survived by his wife Stephanie, his children: Tyler and Madison; his sister: Julie and his mother and step-father: Donna and Charles.
A viewing is scheduled from 5:00 - 9:00 PM on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station. Both the viewing and funeral service will be open to the public.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/corpus-christi-tx/michael-giuntoli-8899963.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019