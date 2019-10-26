Services
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Guintoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Guintoli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Guintoli Obituary
Michael Guintoli

Corpus Christi - Michael James Giuntoli, 50, passed away on October 21st 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Michael was born in Bakersfield, California on April 5, 1969.

Michael is survived by his wife Stephanie, his children: Tyler and Madison; his sister: Julie and his mother and step-father: Donna and Charles.

A viewing is scheduled from 5:00 - 9:00 PM on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station. Both the viewing and funeral service will be open to the public.

To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/corpus-christi-tx/michael-giuntoli-8899963.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now