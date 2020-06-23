Michael Henry Klein
Corpus Christi, TX - Michael Henry Klein, 77, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away June 19, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Michael was born in New York, New York on March 9, 1943. He graduated from Levittown Memorial High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Corpus Christi State University.
Michael retired from the State of Texas after 26 years of dedicated service in Adult Protective Services. Michael also retired from the Coast Guard, after serving 34 years as a Reservist, including a deployment in response to 9/11.
Michael was a member of the Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship where he came to accept Christ and proudly served on a mission to Israel.
He loved to paint, build, and go on grand adventures. Michael was the best travel companion, looking for any reason to justify a trip to the wilds of Alaska or the mountains of Colorado. He had a passion for serving others and was excited for any opportunity to do so, with a special place in his heart for Habitat for Humanity projects. Michael was also passionate about social justice and civil rights issues.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Barnett and Florence Klein and daughter, Katherine. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janie Klein and their children: Stella (Jay) Schuchardt, Michael M. Klein, and Kimberly (Augustine) Alaniz. They were blessed with four loving grandchildren: Adrian, Jeremiah, Magnolia and Gabriel.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel-Everhart from 5pm-9pm. Funeral Services will also be held at FDA-Everhart on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12:30pm followed by interment at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tikvat Am Yisrael via tikvatamyisrael.com.
Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.funerariadelangel-everhart.com for the Klein family
