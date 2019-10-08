|
|
Michael (Mike) Jay Webb
Corpus Christi - Michael (Mike) Jay Webb passed away on October 5, 2019. Mike was born on June 1, 1961 in Ellisville Missouri. Mike proudly served his country first as an Air Force member and then as an Engineer with AMCOM and CCAD. Mike retired from CCAD in 2017. Mike enjoyed life to the fullest, loved a good party, hanging out at the beach, glamping in his RV, traveling, barbecuing and especially driving his corvette which he affectionately named "Baby".
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Laura, his sister Sydnee (Darryl) Rasmussen from Rosebud, MO, his nephew Robby Huesgen from New Port Richey, FL, his fur babies Molly and Lucy, his mother-in-law Maria Fuentes, sisters-in-law Linda (Rey) Nino, Lillian Fuentes, brother-in-law Jesus R (Vanessa) Fuentes Jr from Crestview, FL and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sister Zola Rodey, his father Jimmie Webb and maternal grandparents James and Grace Meador.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Maxwell P Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. with a Rosary to be recited later that evening at 7:00 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with Burial following at 11:00 a.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 8, 2019