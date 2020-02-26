|
Michael John Sullivan
Port Aransas - Michael John Sullivan made his journey to the other side on Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by family in his home in Port Aransas, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 1:00pm at Trinity by the Sea in Port Aransas. A reception will follow at his beloved home.
Born March 2, 1952 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Mary and Edward Sullivan, Mike was a well loved and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, and an amazing Papi to his grandchildren. Mike married Ivette Agdamag on March 24, 1971; and, together, they raised two girls, Happy and Sandy. Mike served with the Army in Grafenwohr, Germany before he and Ivette settled in Texas. A long-time resident of Portland, Texas, he built a successful home construction and remodeling business, Sullivan Construction. In 2008, Mike and Ivette moved to their forever home he built in Port Aransas where they had previously spent much of their recreational time. He was an avid outdoorsman from offshore fishing on his boat, the Meat Haul, to bow hunting on his Texas lease. He was also a talented golfer with an unconventional swing. Mike loved deeply and found the greatest joy in his family and five grandchildren. One of six, he was a loyal brother and blessed with an incredible family.
Mike was a warrior and fought to the end. He was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2010. He was blessed to receive a new set of lungs on February 12, 2017, affording him another three years of rich living including more hunting and fishing and welcoming his fifth grandchild. With healthy lungs Mike ultimately succumbed to Myelodysplastics Syndrome, a diagnosis he received in January 2020. With this diagnosis he was faithful in believing "God, must really want me". Ever hopeful and the toughest of fighters, Mike, with his sense of humor intact, gave it his all, for his family, to the very end.
Mike was a strong man, of character and might. He was a model in how to love and how to live.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ivette, his daughters, Happy and Sandy, and his son-in-laws who he loved as sons, Bart Wilson and John Gallagher, grandchildren Sullivan and Sophia Wilson and Jack, Michael Margaret and Redford Gallagher; siblings Tom and Carol Sullivan, Colleen and Ed Kilford, Dave and Amy Sullivan, Dan and Beery Sullivan, and Dr. Andris Matisons, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Edward Sullivan and sister Mary Patricia Matisons.
Memorial gifts can be made to Trinity By the Sea Episcopal Church located at 433 Trojan/PO Box 346 Port Aransas, Texas 78373. Funds will be earmarked for the development of the amphitheater and Community Prayer Gardens.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020