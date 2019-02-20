Services
Womack-Manard Funeral & Cremation Services
104 Marietta St
Crowell, TX 79227
(940) 684-1525
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Womack-Manard Funeral & Cremation Services
104 Marietta St
Crowell, TX 79227
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Crowell Cemetery
Corpus Christi, TX

Michael Lloyd Whitten, 76, passed away on February 16, 2019. Mike was born in Vernon, Texas on December 19, 1942 and grew up in Crowell, Texas. He graduated in 1961 as a proud Crowell High School Wildcat and attended Texas Tech University. He was a longtime resident of Corpus Christi, Texas and worked for many years at Celanese Chemical Company as a chemical technician. He was a member of River Hills Baptist Church in Robstown, TX. Mike will forever be remembered as a loving father and grandfather and as a loyal friend to many. He is preceded in death by wife Roxann Whitten and his parents, Lloyd and Mary Whitten. He is survived by daughter, Susan (Michael) Fogarty; son, Rex (Sandra) Whitten; stepdaughters, Tracey (Blake) Brunkenhoefer, and Marsha (David) Burkett; stepson, Gregory Crane; eleven grandchildren: Jessica, Emmaline, and Hannah Fogarty, Holly and Maggie Whitten, Darrow, Cabot, Emerson, and Fletcher Brunkenhoefer, and Sydney and Parker Burkett; and brother, Randy (Jolene) Whitten. Mike was a private pilot. His greatest passions were his grandchildren, flying, Crowell, Texas, airshows, coin and arrowhead collecting, astronomy, golf, bass fishing, and skeet shooting. A visitation will be held at Womack-Manard Funeral Home in Crowell, Texas, at noon, February 23, 2019, followed by a graveside memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Crowell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy in Mike's name be made to the or the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
