|
|
Michael "Skippy" Preston Bradish
Corpus Christi - Michael "Skippy" Preston Bradish, 53, of Corpus Christi passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born February 28, 1966 in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Michael was a dedicated husband and father who loved his family, a spiritual member of the New Hope Baptist Church who loved life, riding his motorcycle and enjoyed jiu-jitsu. He was a hard worker who loved his job, a generous man who helped those in need and he was a dependable, forgiving, humble man. He retired from the United States Navy and was awarded numerous certificates, medals and awards.
He is survived by his wife Diana Laura Bradish and his five sons and one daughter, Andrik Yahir Rodriguez, Ryder Eli Bradish, Skylar Jett Bradish, Malachi Preston Bradish, Nehemia James Bradish, and Hannah Cordell Bradish. Michael is survived by his parents, Frederick Milton Bradish and Barbara Eugenia Bradish "Burks." Additional survivors include his siblings, Joseph Bradish, Robert Bradish, Sabrina Ortiz, and Matthew Bradish.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 5, 2019