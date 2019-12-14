|
Michael Reid Blackstone
Corpus Christi - Michael Reid Blackstone, 61, passed away Thursday, December 12th, 2019.
Michael was born April 14th, 1958. He spent most of his life living in Corpus Christi where he loved to fish, enjoy the beach, and spend time outside. He was a great handyman with a green-thumb and spent his free time making awkwardly lovely decorative art out of wood. Michael loved his family and friends fiercely and had a very generous and passionate spirit. He hit the parent lottery and described his childhood in Corpus as Tom Sawyer-esque. Michael was a man who lived his truth, even when the truth was hard. Some of our best memories with Mike are sitting around a fire, musing about life and telling jokes.
Michael is survived by his parents, Sue and Thomas, his sister, Lisa (David) Angeles, his children, Ashre, Jacen, Clara, and Krista, and mothers to his children, Loretta and Kimberly. He also had 8 grandchildren who loved him dearly and will miss his sweet treats and trips around the yard on the riding mower. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. We will continue to feel Mike's love as we enjoy life, the sunshine, waves, and butterflies.
Michael is preceded in death by his brother, Tom Jr., his paternal and maternal grandparents, and his cousins Ches and Mick. He no doubt felt their loving spirits near when he passed peacefully in his childhood home.
We'd like to express our deepest gratitude to Bill and all who loved Mike and saw him through his last painful days, especially his girlfriend Mae Beth, who put up with his grouchiness on his bad days and took him to see the ocean on his good ones.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the R. Briscoe King Pavilion on Padre Island at a future date to honor his memory and spread his ashes at the beach.
GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME 853-0155
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019