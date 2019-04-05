|
Michael Thomas Dellinger
Corpus Christi - Michael Thomas Dellinger, 55, died suddenly from a massive stroke, April 2, 2019. He was one of four sons, born to Jimmie and Pud'n Dellinger. He graduated from Agua Dulce High School and Texas A&M University, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He earned his MA in International Relations from St. Mary's University in San Antonio. After college, he served in the U. S. Peace Corps in Honduras.
Michael was a long-time educator in South Texas. He retired from Ray High School where he taught government, history, Spanish and the Theory of Knowledge, from the International Baccalaureate program. He was selected Ray's Teacher of the Year, coached the Challenge Team for more than ten years, and always lit up when former students spotted him around town.
His love of the outdoors ranged far and wide. He was always game for camping in the Hill Country or taking long birding drives down Padre Island National Seashore. He traveled all over Mexico and Central America, spending several summers in Patzun, Guatemala, where he taught English to Guatemalan orphaned children. He traced his grandfather, Harry Juergens' footsteps to the peak of Mount Popocatepetl in central Mexico, posing for a photo in the exact spot where his grandfather had eighty years prior. He enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to everything from Marty Robbins to Fito Olivares. A natural conversationalist, 'Miguel' fondly shared memories with his many friends, colleagues, his Vernon's 'knitting club', and the ladies at the HEB check out. He always left people with a smile, and will be remembered for his clever wit, and uncanny insight on just about every subject matter.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmie, and brother Lewis. He is survived by his mother, Pud'n, brother Jamie (wife Karen), and children Murphy, Elise (Chris) and Shelby and his brother Lawrence (wife Elane) and their children Leighton (Daniel) and Francie (Carson) and his dear friend, Alicia Hoover.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) in Port Aransas, Texas. Web address: friendsoftheark.org
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 5, 2019