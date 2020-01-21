|
Michael W. Shuyler
Portland - Michael W. Shuyler passed away January 16th, 2020 at MD Anderson-Houston, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on October 14, 1949 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Max and Patsy Shuyler. He has been a resident of the Corpus Christi area since childhood.
Michael served in the US Navy and had a long career with the Port of Corpus Christi, eventually retiring from ADM Grain.
Michael is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sherine Shuyler; sister, Donna Carter (Bobby); brother, Richard Shuyler, (Anne); two children, Michael Shuyler Jr. ,Beth Meeker (Cody), and 4 grandchildren, Sydney, Addison, Emily, and Lola.
He was an avid golfer and an inspiration to all that knew and loved him.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment with military honors will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday January 27, 2020 in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020