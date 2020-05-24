|
|
Michelle Marie Lord-Arteaga
Corpus Christi - Michelle Marie Lord-Arteaga, passed away on May 23, 2020 of cancer. She was born in Caledonia, Minnesota on March 9, 1961. She was raised in the Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Florida and Texas. She moved to Texas in 1976 with her family; she graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1980.
Michelle was employed as an RN at the State Supported Living Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. She earned her RN from Del Mar, a Bachelor's in Criminal Justice and a Master's in Counseling from TAMUCC (Corpus Christi State University). Nursing was her love, so she went back to nursing and stayed with it for the remainder of her life. She was divorced and has two children who currently attend college.
She is survived by her children Aaron Alexander and Ashley Arteaga. Her father is Howard Lord, her mother is Sonja Lord-Alexander, her brother is Michael Lord (Cindy), her nephews and nieces are Sean Lord (Kim), Christopher Lord (Angela), and Marissa Fuentes (Felix). Their children are Zoe Lord, Sonya Lord, and Hunter Lord (Sean). Felix Fuentes III, Sienna, Penny, and Fiona (Marissa).
Michelle belonged to Most Precious Blood Parish in Corpus Christi, Texas. She worked with her children's schools as often as she could; St. Patrick Elementary School, IWA, and St. John Paul III High School. She attended the Journey to Damascus #178. She was also an animal lover and had four dogs and three cats in her home.
She will always be remembered for her kindness, strength, love of family and God. She loved art, knitting, baking and holidays. Another hobby was traveling, she loved to learn about and see new parts of the world. She was interested in people and that might be why she chose to be an RN.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.
Her Funeral Mass will be at Most Precious Blood Church on Wednesday, May 27, at 10:00 a.m.
Interment at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
