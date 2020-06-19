Michelle ValdezCorpus Christi - Michelle Valdez, age 45 passed away on June 11, 2020. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on October 06, 1974, to Isaac Acosta Valdez and Maria Luisa Valdez. Michelle loved her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and fishing with her sons, shopping with her daughter, and gardening with her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her laughter, sense of adventure, and most of all the love and devotion to her daughter, sons, and grandchildren. Michelle was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin.Michelle preceded in death by her father Isaac Acosta Valdez and Grandmother, Maria M. "Cuca" Hernandez.Michelle is survived by her daughter Bianca Nicole Rios and sons, Isaac Jacob (Ashley) Rios, Joshua Rene Rios Timothy Rafael Rios, Grandchildren Isaac Jacob Rios Jr, Madison Brooke Sanchez, Josiah David Rios, Isabella Heaven Rios, Mother, Maria Luisa Valdez, Brothers, Martin Valdez, Ralph Valdez, Isaac Valdez, Tony Valdez and Lee Valdez, and sisters, Veronica Valdez, Belinda Valdez, Cynthia Alemazkour, numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.