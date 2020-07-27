Miguel Gomez

Miguel GomezSan Antonio - Miguel P. Gomez, age 73, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away July 21, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on May 08, 1947 to Justo Gomez Sr. and Dominga Davilla. Miguel was married to the love of his life, Emma Gomez on July 11, 1992. He always had a passion for fishing and hunting. Miguel was preceded in death by his parents, Justo Gomez Sr. and Dominga Davilla; sisters, Maria Ester Davilla and Maria Ellena Gomez; and brother, Oscar Gomez. Miguel leaves his memories to his loving wife of 28 years, Emma Gomez; daughters, Maria Gomez and Rachel Gomez Contreras Arroyo; step-sons, Juan, Jesse, and Miguel Jimenez; his four grandchildren; brothers, Justo Jr. and Raynaldo Gomez; and sister, Isabel Munoz. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home.