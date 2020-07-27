1/1
Miguel Gomez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miguel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miguel Gomez

San Antonio - Miguel P. Gomez, age 73, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away July 21, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on May 08, 1947 to Justo Gomez Sr. and Dominga Davilla. Miguel was married to the love of his life, Emma Gomez on July 11, 1992. He always had a passion for fishing and hunting. Miguel was preceded in death by his parents, Justo Gomez Sr. and Dominga Davilla; sisters, Maria Ester Davilla and Maria Ellena Gomez; and brother, Oscar Gomez. Miguel leaves his memories to his loving wife of 28 years, Emma Gomez; daughters, Maria Gomez and Rachel Gomez Contreras Arroyo; step-sons, Juan, Jesse, and Miguel Jimenez; his four grandchildren; brothers, Justo Jr. and Raynaldo Gomez; and sister, Isabel Munoz. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved