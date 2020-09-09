Miguel LeonCorpus Christi - Miguel Leon, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born May 22, 1933 to Leobardo Leon and Rita Mendez.In 1983, Miguel Leon came to Corpus Christi, TX with a vision to establish a home and better future for his family. His vision became a reality through his hard work, dedication and passion when he established his first business, Taqueria Jalisco. Taqueria Jalisco has now grown as a family owned business and has become a big part of the community. He leaves his generations with a fruitful legacy filled with knowledge, love, and humility. He was and will continue to be a father, a grandfather, a friend, and an angel in our lives.Miguel enjoyed watching soccer, going hunting, gambling and most of all spending time with his family. He had an enthusiastic, lively and charismatic personality. He enjoyed having a good time, with good food, adventures and he loved to sing all day. Miguel was a loving father and grandfather; he will always be remembered for his hard work, sincerity, and sense of humor.Miguel Leon is preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Leon.Miguel Leon is survived by his eight children, Guadalupe, Miguel, Jaime, Maria, Gloria, Silvia, Norma, and Marlene; as well as his 32 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.A Visitation will be held from 6:45p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Our Lady of San Juan Catholic Church. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place at 7:00 p.m. that same night. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 11 at Our Lady of San Juan Catholic Church, with Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are; Jaime Leon, Guadalupe Leon, Miguel Leon, Ronaldo Gutierrez, Jaime Leon, Jr., and Aaron Fernandez.