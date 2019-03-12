|
Miguel Santos Garza, Jr.
Robstown, TX
Miguel Santos Garza, Jr., 52, was called home to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 09, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1966 in Robstown, Texas to Miguel Garza, Sr., and Enedina Calvo Garza. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
He goes home to reunite with his father who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his mother; his two sisters, Yvonne (Jerry) Silvas and Nina (Joey, Jr.) Saenz; his nieces and nephews, Annette Silvas, Jerry, Jr. (Leslie) Silvas, Elexis Saenz and Joey Saenz, III, his great nieces and nephews, Laila, Jerica, Jeslie, Feliciti, and Liam Silvas as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc. 800 Lincoln Ave. Robstown, Texas 78380 (361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 12, 2019