Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguel Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel Santos Garza Jr.


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Miguel Santos Garza Jr. Obituary
Miguel Santos Garza, Jr.

Robstown, TX

Miguel Santos Garza, Jr., 52, was called home to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 09, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1966 in Robstown, Texas to Miguel Garza, Sr., and Enedina Calvo Garza. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.

He goes home to reunite with his father who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother; his two sisters, Yvonne (Jerry) Silvas and Nina (Joey, Jr.) Saenz; his nieces and nephews, Annette Silvas, Jerry, Jr. (Leslie) Silvas, Elexis Saenz and Joey Saenz, III, his great nieces and nephews, Laila, Jerica, Jeslie, Feliciti, and Liam Silvas as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc. 800 Lincoln Ave. Robstown, Texas 78380 (361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now