Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
5:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
View Map
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mike Garcia III


1960 - 2020
Mike Garcia III Obituary
Mike Garcia III

Corpus Christi - Mike Garcia III , 60, passed away on May 22,2020. He was born January 17, 1960 to Mike Garcia Jr. & Maria Garcia.

Mike's first priority in life was his beloved family. He enjoyed barbecuing, fishing, and dancing all while being around his family. He was wonderful, caring and helpful to all who were fortunate to meet him. Mike was a proud father and grandfather. He worked as a Mechanic for over 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Mike Garcia Jr. and Maria garcia.

Mike is survived by his Beloved Wife Chelo Garcia. Daughters Veronica(Jeffrey) Zamora, Mary (Juan) Garcia, Michele (John) Garcia. Brothers Elias Garcia & Salvador (Elisa) Garcia. Sister Baudelia (Rey) Hernandez. Three grandsons Jeffrey Lee Zamora Jr. Efrain Gomez Jr. & Luciano Mike Moreno

Four Granddaughters Jezelle Lee Zamora, Ebony Rose Gomez, Larissa Loreen Moreno, & Lilyana Michelle Moreno and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Guardian Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Procession will leave Guardian Funeral Home, Friday, May 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020
