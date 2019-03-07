Services
Roberson's Funeral Home
212 W Hwy 72
Three Rivers, TX 78071
(361) 786-3666
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Three Rivers, TX
Committal
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Robstown City Cemetery
Robstown, TX
New Braunfels, TX

Mikel Thomas Forehand, age 61, (formerly of Three Rivers) died at his home in New Braunfels on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born to Thomas R. Forehand and Barbara (Herring) on January 24, 1958 in Kenedy, Texas.

He was a Petroleum Consultant in the Oil Industry and a Geologist.

He is survived by:

Companion - Susie Forehand of New Braunfels.

1 Son - Aaron M. Forehand of Everett, Washington.

1 daughter Jenna Forehand of Woodstock, Vermont.

Father: Thomas R. (Dena) Forehand of Three Rivers.

Mother: Barbara (Pat) O'Neal of San Antonio.

1 Brother: Mark Forehand of Spring Branch.

1 Sister: Robin (Richard) Dockery of Three Rivers.

1 granddaughter: Olivia Forehand of Everett, Washington.

Service will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Three Rivers. Rev. James Cline of San Antonio will officiate the service.

Committal will be on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1 PM at the Robstown City Cemetery, Robstown, Texas. Pallbearers will be Mark Forehand, Pat O'Neal, Larry Holm, David Murphy, Kenny Korchinsky and Lloyd Snider.

Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 7, 2019
