Mildred Irene Sorenson
1931 - 2020
Mildred Irene Sorenson

Corpus Christi, TX - Mildred "Millie" Irene Dunn Sorenson, age 89, of Richmond, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Mildred was a loving wife and mother, leaving behind her three children, Richard (Donna) Sorenson of El Paso, Texas, Susan (Ron) Gerhards of Richmond, Texas, and Troy (Darla) Sorenson of Doss, Texas, as well as six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Mildred is also survived by her brother, Holland (Mo) Dunn (Houston, Texas). She was preceded in death by her husband of 67-years, Belton Dwane Sorenson and her parents, Morgan and Eva Dunn, along with her three older brothers.

Mildred was born on September 6, 1931, in Choate, Texas. She and her husband, Dwane, made their home in Corpus Christi from 1950 until 2016, when they moved to an independent living community in Katy, Texas. Mildred was a homemaker who was devoted to the care of her family, always providing the comforts of home, especially good country cooking and baking. Mildred was last a member of Shepherd's Way Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Cage-Mills Funeral Directors Chapel. Private family viewing will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Interment services, held for the immediate family only, will occur at 2:00 P.M. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com for the Sorenson family.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
DEC
7
Interment
02:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
3618543282
