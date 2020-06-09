Mildred Wilson
Death leaves a bitter wound that only time alone can heal; Our love for you gives us precious memories that death can never steal. Our Loving Mother, Ms. Mildred Wilson, stepped out of time and in to Eternity on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. We were blessed to have her for Ninety-Two Years.
Quiet Time will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Eternal Rest-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas; from 4:00-8:oo P.M.
We will pause to Remember Her Life on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary First Baptist Church-2906 Carver Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas.
She will take Her Earthly Rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
You may visit the website at theplacetorememberlife.com for a full obituary and to send flowers.
You may visit the website at theplacetorememberlife.com for a full obituary and to send flowers.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.