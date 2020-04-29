|
|
Mimosa Catherine Thomas
Mimosa Catherine Thomas, age 24 , passed away on April 26th after a long and brave battle with Relapsing Polychondritis and the complications that occurred in treating it. Services will be held when it is safer to gather. Mimosa was born to Thomas Mancuso Thomas and Mariah Ann Boone in Corpus Christi, Texas on October 31st, 1995. She received her early education in Corpus Christi, Texas and went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2018. Mimosa was accepted into medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio but had, by the time of her graduation, become too ill to attend, so she moved back home to Corpus Christi and earned an online Master of Public Affairs from the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley in 2019 while attempting to manage her rare autoimmune disease.
As a girl, Mimosa loved Girl Scout camp, comic books, Star Trek, swim team, lifeguarding and art. She grew up to love biology, glitter, bright colors and brunch with her friends. She loved the Rio Grande Valley and so many people.
Mimosa was first and foremost a loving sister to her younger sibling, Marigold Carol Boone. Her love was a joy to her family. Mimosa's passion for helping others was sparked by her lifetime involvement in Girl Scouting and by her Quaker faith. She earned her Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards and was a Texas Delegate to the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts 2012 Girls' World Forum. She was a member of the Friends Committee on National Legislation's Advocacy Corps during which time she organized her local community and other Texas communities to lobby legislators to enact humane policies on issues of immigration.
Mimosa was a dedicated community activist, spending her short life in advocacy for those who are most vulnerable and too often overlooked. She volunteered with the Corpus Christi Immigration Coalition to help organize on behalf of local immigrants and formed the Vulnerable Citizens Defense League in Corpus Christi to speak out against the violations of human rights that so many people without housing face every day. She advocated fiercely for the rights of the people living in Blucher Park. She registered countless people to vote as a volunteer deputy voter registrar.
Mimosa is survived by her sister, Marigold Carol Boone, by her mother, Mariah Boone and by her father, Tom Thomas. She is also survived by her grandparents, John Richmond, Daniel Boone, Patsy Boone and Toni Thomas and her many loving aunts (Sarah and Jasmine), uncles (Larry, John David, Michael and Luke) and so many sweet cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Fred Thomas and her grandmother, Carol Richmond. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mimosa's memory to ADAPT, the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, the American Friends Service Committee, the Friends Committee on National Legislation, the Relapsing Polychondritis Awareness and Support Foundation or the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020