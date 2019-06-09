Services
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
1207 Sam Rankin St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
(361) 882-6425
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
1207 Sam Rankin St
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
1207 Sam Rankin St
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
1109 N Staples
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minerva Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minerva Falcon (Minnie) Craig


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Minerva Falcon (Minnie) Craig Obituary
Minerva Falcon Craig (Minnie) R.N.

Corpus Christi - Minerva Falcon Craig (Minnie) R.N. passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Minnie was born on January 4, 1949 to Guadalupe H. Falcon and Maria Huerta Falcon in Rockport, Texas. She leaves to cherish her memories; her daughter Tyra N. Craig, Monterrey D. Craig: grandchildren Kara Rivas, Keelen Craig and Carlyn Barker. Alongside dearly held nieces, nephews, sisters, family, and friends.

Minnie retired from Driscoll Children Hospital NICU Clinical Coordinator after thirty years of service in August of 2009. She was loved, respected by many of her peers in her medical profession and especially families of premature babies she nursed.

Visitation on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 starting at 5:00 to 6:00pm with Holy Rosary at 6:00pm at Unity Chapel Funeral Home 1207 Sam Ramkin.

Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church 1109 N Staples at 10:0am June 12, 2019 followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now