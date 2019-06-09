|
|
Minerva Falcon Craig (Minnie) R.N.
Corpus Christi - Minerva Falcon Craig (Minnie) R.N. passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Minnie was born on January 4, 1949 to Guadalupe H. Falcon and Maria Huerta Falcon in Rockport, Texas. She leaves to cherish her memories; her daughter Tyra N. Craig, Monterrey D. Craig: grandchildren Kara Rivas, Keelen Craig and Carlyn Barker. Alongside dearly held nieces, nephews, sisters, family, and friends.
Minnie retired from Driscoll Children Hospital NICU Clinical Coordinator after thirty years of service in August of 2009. She was loved, respected by many of her peers in her medical profession and especially families of premature babies she nursed.
Visitation on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 starting at 5:00 to 6:00pm with Holy Rosary at 6:00pm at Unity Chapel Funeral Home 1207 Sam Ramkin.
Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church 1109 N Staples at 10:0am June 12, 2019 followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 9, 2019