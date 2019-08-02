|
|
Minerva Lucey
Portland - Minerva K. Lucey, age 86, went home to Jesus on July 30, 2019. She was born on June 5, 1933 to Dr. Armando and Emma Duran. She was one of 8 children and grew up in Victoria and Corpus Christi, TX. Minerva was a member of Our Lady Star by The Sea Catholic Church.
She was a graduate of Incarnate Word Academy and married the love of her life John Lucey in 1952. She was involved in many clubs and activities in Corpus Christi. The Art Museum, the Town Club, Study Clubs, Catholic Daughters, Republican Women, and up until a year ago was very involved with the Corpus Christi Symphony Guild and the Corpus Christi Symphony. She loved watching football, track, basketball, being with her birthday bunch friends, decorating and the Symphony. Her greatest love was her family, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
One of Minerva's proudest moments was when she won the Outstanding Citizen of the year award in April 1977, by the Portland Jaycees. Until that time only men had been given that award.
Minerva is preceded in death by her husband John A Lucey in 1992, as well as her parents Dr. A Duran and Emma Duran and one sister, Evangeline Beverly.
Minerva is survived by her two daughters; Kathleen (Martin) Dossett of Portland, Kimberly of Corpus Christi; three grandchildren Martin (Jaime) Dossett, of Missouri City, Justin (Jordan) Dossett, of Houston, D.J. Amato of Arizona; Five great grandchildren Mason, Bryson, Addyson, Peyton and Hayden Dossett; three siblings Rudy Durand of California, Hugo Durand of Austin, R.M. Vito (Margot) Duran of Portland and Lillie Durand of San Antonio.
I would like to say thank you to Coastal Palms Skilled nursing facility for the wonderful care she received there, and Sherri and Rose in Pt, she loved you all! A very big thank you to Elisa Cortez who helped me with Mom when I brought her home and loved her as much as I do. Thank you Susan Frago FNPC and Dr. Ryan Thomas and Del Cielo Hospice Care.
I Love You Mom… Till I See You Again, May You Be Dancing On The Clouds.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Friday August 2, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday August 3, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Burial to follow in Seaside Memorial Cemetery
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 2, 2019