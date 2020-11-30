Minerva R. MedinaCorpus Christi - Minerva R. Medina, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Irene Martinez, in Corpus Christi, Texas, with her family by her side. She was born April 3, 1936 in Banquete, Texas, where she attended Banquete High School and later married Leopoldo T. Medina. They were married for 63 years until his death on October 8, 2016. After his death, she moved in with her daughter Irene and her husband, the late Rick Martinez Jr., where she was cared for until her death. Her son and daughter-in-law, Leo Jr. and Benita Medina also assisted in caring for her. Minerva was a loving homemaker who lived life to the fullest. She was a seamstress at heart and loved to sew for family and friends. She sewed choir robes for Oak Park Elementary, Buccaneer pirate outfits for the Buc parade, outfits for Miller High School's HighStepper drill team, as well as bridesmaids and quinceanera dresses. The most joy she had was making Halloween costumes for her grandchildren, especially the Power Rangers costumes. She was affectionately known as "Ma" to each of her grandchildren, who were loved beyond measure. She was also there for each one of them when babysitting duties were needed. Both her and Dad (Wello) were always there and never failed us. She is preceded in death by her husband Leo T. Medina Sr., great-granddaughter Sydni Alexis Medina, son-in-law Rick Martinez Jr., her parents Diodoro and Manuela Ramirez, brothers Juan and Ramon Ramirez, and sister Maria Ramirez. Minerva leaves behind her loving children, Leo Jr, (Benita) Medina, Mary (Joe Richard) Rosales, Valentin Medina, Oscar (Brenda) Medina Sr., Irene (the late Rick Martinez Jr.), Rachel (Manuel) Valdez, and Rick (Jan) Medina. She is survived by her pride and joy, 19 grandchildren, Michael (Candy) Medina, Leo (Laurel) Medina III, Sandy (Jose) Fuentez, Joe Richard (JR) Rosales Jr., Melisa Rosales, Prissy (Chris Delagarza), Val Medina Jr., Stacy Medina Lucas, Oscar (Maria) Medina Jr., Stefanie Martinez, Christina Martinez, Rick (Briana Moreno) Martinez III, Lisa Jimenez, Manuel (Trey) Valdez III, Jason Valdez, Shawna (Jeff) Grabowski, Ryan (Tiffany) O'Donnell, Devin O'Donnell and Kayla (Ryan) Shockney; her 21 great-grandchildren, Camryn, Liberty, Jonathon, Annika, Addilyn, Arryn, Kristian, Gabriel, Sofie, Chris, Jazzabelle, Ariel, Derek, Ceci, Oscar Ty, Ryan O, Joshua, Andrew, Adrian (AJ), Wyatt and Reid, with the family also expecting four additional great-grandchildren: Baby Girl Medina, Baby Boy Martinez, Baby Grabowski and Baby Shockney. Minerva is also survived by her siblings, Oralia (Andres) Sanchez, Marcos Ramirez, Frances (Saul) Navarro, Estella Perez, and Diana Ramirez, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Michael Medina, Leo Medina III, Joe Richard (JR) Rosales Jr., Val Medina Jr., Oscar Medina, Rick Martinez III, Manuel (Trey) Valdez III and Jason Valdez. Honorary Pallbearers will be her sons and sons-in-law, Leo Medina Jr., Valentin Medina, Oscar Medina Sr., Rick Medina, Joe Richard Rosales, and Manuel Valdez Jr. A special "Thank You" to OPUS-CARE, and the wonderful nurses, Jessica and Theresa, for the excellent care they provided to our Mother. Funeral arrangements will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation, rosary, and services will begin at 1:00PM at Memory Gardens.