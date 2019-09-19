Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church.
1941 - 2019
Minerva S. Cervantes Obituary
Minerva S. Cervantes

Corpus Christi - Minerva "Minnie" Sandoval Cervantes, 78, passed away on September 13, 2019.

Visitation will be at Memory Gardens Chapel from 5:00-9:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at: www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 19, 2019
