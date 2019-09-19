|
Minerva S. Cervantes
Corpus Christi - Minerva "Minnie" Sandoval Cervantes, 78, passed away on September 13, 2019.
Visitation will be at Memory Gardens Chapel from 5:00-9:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at: www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 19, 2019