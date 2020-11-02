Minerva "Minnie" V. De La RosaCorpus Christi - Minerva "Minnie" V. De La Rosa, passed away on October 30, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Karnes City, Texas on November 21, 1928. Minnie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was a devout Catholic who attended Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, Texas. She will be remembered for her love of gambling, visiting with family and friends, the unending compassion that she shared with everyone she met, her warm, loving embrace and her wittiness. Minnie was simply magnetic, a beautiful person, generous and had the biggest heart. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Minnie is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Hermina Villegas; Brothers, Ruben and Jose Villegas; Sister, Maria Trevino; Brother-in-Law, Preciliano Trevino; Son, Ben Barnett; and Grandson, Sean Paul Barnett. Minnie is survived by her sons, Charles (Cecilia) Barnett, William (Leticia) Barnett, Glenn Barnett and daughter, Charlotte Barnett. Minnie's surviving grandchildren are Sarah (Calvin) Lange, Charles (Shandra) Barnett, William (Angela) Barnett, Jessica (Stephen) Gonzales, Matthew Barnett, and her loving boys, Kevin and Michael Koch. Minnie is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and many loving family and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to Addi Home Health & Hospice and Deserai Barrazas for their endless act of support and kindness during this difficult time. Family will be receiving friends at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 1:30 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm. Entombment will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.