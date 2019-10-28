Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Miquela Guzman Belmontes

Miquela Guzman Belmontes Obituary
Miquela Guzman Belmontes

Corpus Christi - Miquela Guzman Belmontes, 94, of Corpus Christi, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.

Mrs. Belmontes was a retired floral designer in Corpus Christi.

Survivors include three daughters, Mrs. Velma (Javier) Peña of Corpus Christi, Mrs. Rose (Reynaldo) Martinez of Portland, and Ms. Norma Linda Belmontes of Corpus Christi; two sons, Elario (Sara) Belmontes, Jr. of San Antonio, and Miguel Angel Belmontes of Corpus Christi, one granddaughter, Dr. Jennifer Nicole Peña and three grandsons, Dr. Javier (Ashley) Peña, Jr., Josh Peña , Stevie Rey Martinez and one great-grandson, Dexter James Peña.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Belmontes family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
