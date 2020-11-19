Modesto Hernandez
Portland - Modesto (Tito) Hernandez passed away at his home in Portland TX. on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020. A resident of Portland since 1962, Modesto was born February 24, 1934 in LaFeria, TX, to Guadalupe Lopez and Jose Hernandez.
He was the oldest of five siblings, Jose Hernandez of Portland TX., Roberto (Beto) Hernandez (decd) of Corpus Christi TX., Ninfa Rodriguez of Woodsboro TX., and Gloria Garza of Duncanville, TX., He also had seven half-siblings, Joe Hernandez (decd), Yolanda Gallegos (decd), Juan Javier Hernandez, Hector Hernandez, Santa Garcia, Robert Hernandez, and Ninfa Zayas.
He attended LaFeria High School where he was a multiple sport letterman and champion speller.
He joined the Army in 1953 and served in the Korean conflict until his honorable discharge in 1956. He was a specialist 3rd class, paratrooper and MP during his military service.
Soon after returning from Korea, he fell in love and married Benita Gomez Sanchez of Gregory, Tx. They were married on July 8th 1956. He started off in the insurance business but in 1962 he became self-employed and became a dry goods salesman selling home items and clothing for 34 years. Although he had a knack for numbers, he had a kind and generous heart that would accept as little as a dollar a week for payments from his customers. Upon retiring he forgave any outstanding debts his customers still had.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Benita, four children, Rene (Minnie) of Victoria TX., Reynaldo (Joyce) of Castroville TX., Virginia (Ruben) DeLaGarza of Portland, TX., and Victor (Missy) of Portland Tx., ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
It was that devotion and service to others that led him to want to serve the church. He became the first Eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Portland. He would eventually become the RCIA and Adult Education Director for the church. He devoted his adult life to God by bringing others to the love and teachings of Christ for 42 years.
No one who met Modesto could forget the genuine, humble servant's spirit that he embodied.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 -7:00 PM with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM, Monday, November 23, 20202 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Portland. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30AM, Tuesday, November 24 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home, 500 Wildcat Dr., Portland, Texas 78374 (361) 643-6564 www.limbaughfuneralhome.com