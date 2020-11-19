1/1
Modesto Hernandez
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Modesto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Modesto Hernandez

Portland - Modesto (Tito) Hernandez passed away at his home in Portland TX. on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020. A resident of Portland since 1962, Modesto was born February 24, 1934 in LaFeria, TX, to Guadalupe Lopez and Jose Hernandez.

He was the oldest of five siblings, Jose Hernandez of Portland TX., Roberto (Beto) Hernandez (decd) of Corpus Christi TX., Ninfa Rodriguez of Woodsboro TX., and Gloria Garza of Duncanville, TX., He also had seven half-siblings, Joe Hernandez (decd), Yolanda Gallegos (decd), Juan Javier Hernandez, Hector Hernandez, Santa Garcia, Robert Hernandez, and Ninfa Zayas.

He attended LaFeria High School where he was a multiple sport letterman and champion speller.

He joined the Army in 1953 and served in the Korean conflict until his honorable discharge in 1956. He was a specialist 3rd class, paratrooper and MP during his military service.

Soon after returning from Korea, he fell in love and married Benita Gomez Sanchez of Gregory, Tx. They were married on July 8th 1956. He started off in the insurance business but in 1962 he became self-employed and became a dry goods salesman selling home items and clothing for 34 years. Although he had a knack for numbers, he had a kind and generous heart that would accept as little as a dollar a week for payments from his customers. Upon retiring he forgave any outstanding debts his customers still had.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Benita, four children, Rene (Minnie) of Victoria TX., Reynaldo (Joyce) of Castroville TX., Virginia (Ruben) DeLaGarza of Portland, TX., and Victor (Missy) of Portland Tx., ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

It was that devotion and service to others that led him to want to serve the church. He became the first Eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Portland. He would eventually become the RCIA and Adult Education Director for the church. He devoted his adult life to God by bringing others to the love and teachings of Christ for 42 years.

No one who met Modesto could forget the genuine, humble servant's spirit that he embodied.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 -7:00 PM with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM, Monday, November 23, 20202 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Portland. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30AM, Tuesday, November 24 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home, 500 Wildcat Dr., Portland, Texas 78374 (361) 643-6564 www.limbaughfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Limbaugh Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved