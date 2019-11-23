|
|
Molly Gibbins Hipp Hubbard
1956-2019 - Molly Hubbard passed away Tuesday morning November 19th due to complications from cancer. To the end her beauty, dry wit, positive attitude, and core faith remained intact. She was surrounded with love and grace in her final days as friends and family rallied around to hold her close as she transitioned. As in life, she exhibited her signature courage and never say never attitude.
Molly will be remembered for being fabulous in just about every respect. She was a native Texan and citizen of the world, with a special ability to forge life-long friendships and vibrant partnerships. Molly connected with people from all walks of life and saw the best in everyone. To be loved and cherished by Molly was to know friendship and devotion at its best.
Molly combined infectious enthusiasm with a potent capacity to act, the results of which are demonstrated in her successful years of advancement and fund raising for the Corpus Christi Museum of Art, The Nature Conservancy, The Austin Museum of Art, The James A. Baker Institute for Public Policy, Texas Commission on the Arts, and as Director of The Public Art Program at Rice University.
A celebration of her life will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Houston, Texas starting at 2:00PM on Thursday December 5th, 2019
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019