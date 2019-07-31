|
Monico Morales Sr.
Corpus Christi - Monico Morales Sr. Age 82 died peacefully at home on July 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife Carmen and his Family. Monico was born in Corpus Christi TX, on December 13, 1936 to Antonio Morales Sr and Maria Rodriguez Morales. Monico was a loving Son, Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. Monico married Carmen Flores Morales on April 27, 1958, a marriage and love affair that spanned over 6 decades and was admired by all. He was proud to be an American and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958 to 1960. Monicos career with the Education Service Center spanned over 33 yrs. When he then retired, bought a ranch and moved to Orange Grove, TX. Monico stayed active tending to his ranch and worked as a crossing guard for Orange Grove ISD.
Monico, was best known for coaching women's softball for the Corpus Christi City League for over 28 yrs. A passion he shared with his wife Carmen who also played well into her 60's. Monico loved sports, the outdoors, ranching and celebrating life with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his devotion to his one true love Carmen and children.
Monico is preceded in death by his parents Antonio Morales Sr. And his Mother Maria Morales, brothers Antonio Morales Jr., Ricardo Morales and sister in law Belen Morales, brother in law Ismael Garcia. Monico is survived by his beloved wife of 61 yrs., Carmen Flores Morales of Orange Grove TX., Sisters Hortencia Herrera (Gilbert), Beatrice Garcia and Brother Roberto Morales. Son Monico Morales Jr. (Sandra) of Laredo, TX. Marcus Morales (Tina) Corpus Christi TX. Daughters Elizabeth De Leon Corpus Christi TX, Christina M. Sifuentes (Frank) Orange Grove, TX. Grandchildren, Anastacio De Leon, Monica De Leon, Marcus Morales Jr. Novia Williams, Martin Morales, Nicolas A. Rodriguez, Cecily Rodriguez, Seth Rodriguez, Ana Gabriela Cardenas, Maria Rogers and 8 great grandchildren, numerous Nieces, Nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held on August 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Seaside Memorial Park-Reid Chapel 4357 Ocean Dr.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday August 2, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church 2509 Nogales St.
Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 31, 2019