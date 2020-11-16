1/1
Monseal Langford
Monseal Langford

Corpus Christi, TX - Monseal B. Langford, age 88, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Monseal was born February 28, 1932 in Franklin, Louisiana to Kelly and Myrtle (Pittman) Brown. She was raised in Gilbert, Louisiana then moved to Texas in her early teens.

She graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1951. She married her husband of 31 years on June 3, 1951. Monseal was a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and enjoyed participation in her church.

Monseal is preceded in death by her father Kelly Brown; her mother Myrtle (Pittman) Brown; husband James Langford; grandchildren: Leanne Langford, Ashley Langford, and Wesley Langford.

She is survived by her children: Bart (Deonna) Langford of Houston, TX; Brenda (Richard) Rogers, Randy Langford, Karen (Bill Vetters, Terry (Patty) Langford all of Corpus Christi, TX; Six loving grandchildren, Cara Langford, Jason (Heather) Langford, Ricky (Kathy) Rogers all of Corpus Christi, TX, Justin (Tia) Langford of Orange Grove, TX, James Ty Langford of Austin, TX, Cody (Kelsi) Langford of Alvin, TX, and eleven great-grandchildren. Our Momma and granny will forever live in our hearts

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com for the Langford family.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
3618543282
