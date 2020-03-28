|
Monty Lee Shores
Corpus Christi, TX - Monte Lee Shores, 70, of Corpus Christi, passed away March 24, 2020. He was born in Red Rock, TX on September 11, 1949.
Monte graduated from King High School, received a bachelor's degree in Forestry from Stephen F. Austin University, and a Masters of Accounting from Corpus Christi State University. He was married to the love of his life Susan Shores on January 5, 1980. Monte owned his own business as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and retired in December of 2011. He was a member of the Lions Club, Military Bass Anglers Association, and Kings Crossing Church of Christ. He also had a passion for fishing, golf, poker, games, and time with his family.
He was proceeded in death by his father Red Wilhelm, mother Maxine Shores, stepfather Harold Shores, brother Lloyd Shores, and wife Susan Shores.
He is survived by his children Jason Crid Lewis, Heather Shores-Price (Allen Price), and Erin Shores; grandchildren Tristan, Trace, Ella, and Daniel Price; brother Samuel Shores, sisters Annette (Shores) Smith, and Mary (Shores) Keyes.
Regretfully, due to the Coronavirus, a private funeral service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday March 30, 2020.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020