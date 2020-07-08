Morgan Larry BrionesCorpus Christi - On June 18, 2020, Morgan Larry Briones, loving son and brother, passed away peacefully at the age of 62.Larry was born on November 28, 1957 in Laredo, TX to the parents of Mauro Sr. and Mary P. Briones. He graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1978 and attended Del Mar College. Larry enjoyed fishing, football, the outdoors and spending time with his family. He will be forever remembered as a kind and gentle soul with a loving, generous heart and a wonderful sense of humor.Larry is preceded in death by his father Mauro and brother Melvin R. Briones. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ponce Briones, brothers Mauro R. (Diana) Briones, Michael (Scott) Briones, Marcus (Patricia) Briones, and sisters Deborah (Patrick) Dalager, Carol (Farrell) Smith, Laura Briones, Patty (Bradley) Clarke, and Maureen Briones, as well as many loving nephews and nieces.Due to current social distancing restrictions, a private service will be held at Maxwell P. Dunne for family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Coastal Bend Food Bank, 826 Krill, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401.