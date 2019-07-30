|
Morris "Leon" Hall, age 88, of College Station, TX passed away on Thursday, July 25. Pop, as he was known by many, fought the valiant fight against lung disease which began when he was in the Army. He would want everyone to know that he was not a quitter, but that it was time to move on to the next adventure. Leon was born in California, Missouri on April 24, 1931 to Ray and Thelma Hall. His first memory was waving goodbye as the family loaded up and moved to South Texas. The family live in Sinton and Sandia before finally settling in Alice, TX, the place that forever held a special place in his heart as his real home. In 1950, Leon met the love of his life, Betty Jo Blackwell. She was a true beauty, but he managed to convince her that she should marry him, and so on May 26, 1951 they said their vows at First Baptist Church of Alice. It appeared to be a solid commitment, because it lasted for sixty-four years until her death in 2016.Leon worked as a welder, earning an excellent reputation as a true craftsman. He also enjoyed bass fishing and creating incredible knives that are owned by many in South Texas. Leon is survived by his daughter Ann (Jay) Landgon and son Russell (Martha) Mobley. He is also survived by his brothers Ray (Barbara) and Herschel Hall, his sister-in-law Majorie Prinz, his five grandsons: Micah (Kelly), Mark (Nicole), Matt (Jami) Langdon, Derek and Nicholas Mobley, and his perfect great grandchildren: Owen, Adler, Noah, Amelia, Nolan, and August Langdon. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother Leroy, his wife Betty, sister-in-law Rose Hall, brother-in-law Wayland Prinz, and precious granddaughter Leah Ann Langdon. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 - 8:00 PM Monday, July 29 at Roberson Funeral Home in Alice, TX. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at noon, also at Robersons with burial to follow in the Alice Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , the , or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 30, 2019