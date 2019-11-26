Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Morris Shelton Allphin

Morris Shelton Allphin Obituary
Morris Shelton Allphin

Morris Shelton Allphin, age 62, passed away on November 25, 2019 due to a short battle with cancer. Shelton was born July 7, 1957 to Morris and Margie Allphin in Corpus Christi, TX. Shelton had a love for his ranch in Odem, TX., his cows, driving his 18-wheeler, and his family. Shelton was a hard-working family man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Margie Allphin, and his brother, Steve Allphin.

Shelton is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon Allphin, daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Wade and Katie Allphin; four grandchildren, Hunter, Sumaya, Mark, and Aubrey; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Written condolences for the family of Morris Shelton Allphin may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
