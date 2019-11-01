|
Dr. Mose Hubbard Blaine, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Dr. Mose Hubbard Blaine, Jr. a prominent general surgeon in Corpus Christi for many years, died in Corpus at Mirador Retirement Community on October 20, 2019. He was 95 years old.
Dr. Blaine was born in Dallas on February 29, 1924 to pharmacist Mose H. Blaine, Sr. and Eunice Mae Estes. He attended Sunset High School in Dallas, spent one year at Baylor University and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He graduated from Southwestern Medical College in 1946 at age 22 .
While at the University of Texas, Mose met Alva Lockhart and they later attended Southwestern Medical School, graduating in the same class. Shortly thereafter, in 1946, they were married and interned together at Baylor University Hospital.
From 1947 to 1949, shortly after World War II, Mose served as a doctor in the U.S. Army as Commanding Officer, Detachment B, Seventh General Dispensary in Berchtesgaden, Germany. Both of Alva and Mose's children were born during this time.
After further medical training in Houston and Temple, Texas, Mose and his family settled in Corpus Christi in 1956, where he practiced general surgery until his retirement at age 73 and Alva practiced pediatrics. Mose was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and was active in the Nueces County, Texas State, and American Medical Associations. He was also a member of the American and Texas Societies of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Mose served as President of the Nueces County Medical Society in 1973.
After retirement in 1997, Mose and Alva lived in Georgetown Texas for seventeen years. While there, Mose played tennis and was very involved in the Sun City Computer Club, where he taught Photoshop and various computer classes and played tennis several times a week until age 87. In 2014, Mose and Alva returned to Corpus Christi to be closer to family.
Besides being a devoted tennis player, Mose was an avid fisherman and hunter for many years. He loved photography, especially photographing birds and other wildlife and he maintained a dark room at his house for several years before digital photography became the norm. Mose had a lifelong love of reading, especially about WWII era history and biographies. Until his death, he could quote long passages of speeches by Winston Churchill, among many others.
A highly intelligent, caring physician, Mose had a great sense of humor, deep friendships and a strong sense of family. He loved foreign travel and learned French well enough to read his favorite detective novels in French. He will be sincerely missed.
Dr. Blaine was predeceased by his wife of 71 years Alva L. Blaine who died in 2017. He is survived by his two children, Michael L. Blaine (and wife Laurie) and Barbara S. Blaine (King), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
