|
|
Myra Ann Mcfatridge
Corpus Christi - Myra McFatridge passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019 at the age of 82.
She is preceded in death by the recent passing of her husband Hubert M. McFatridge (June 3, 2019). She is survived by two sons, Ronnie (Sue) Douglass and Mike (Beverley) Douglass. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to take this time to thank Altus Hospice for the outstanding care and services provided to both Myra and Hubert in their time of need. In lien of a funeral the family will be having a Celebration of Life in November in the home of a family member.
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services Corpus Christi
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019