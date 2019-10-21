Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Mcfatridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Ann Mcfatridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myra Ann Mcfatridge Obituary
Myra Ann Mcfatridge

Corpus Christi - Myra McFatridge passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019 at the age of 82.

She is preceded in death by the recent passing of her husband Hubert M. McFatridge (June 3, 2019). She is survived by two sons, Ronnie (Sue) Douglass and Mike (Beverley) Douglass. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family would like to take this time to thank Altus Hospice for the outstanding care and services provided to both Myra and Hubert in their time of need. In lien of a funeral the family will be having a Celebration of Life in November in the home of a family member.

Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services Corpus Christi
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now